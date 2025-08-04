UPDATE: Murder Investigation Arrest – Long Beach Blvd. and Bort St.

Aug. 4

LONG BEACH – Homicide detectives have made an arrest regarding the July 31 murder of Rickie Taylor, a 27-year-old resident of Long Beach.

Through their investigation, homicide detectives identified Sean Richson, a 39-year-old resident of Los Angeles, as the suspect responsible for the murder.

On Aug. 1, 2025, special investigations division detectives located and arrested Richson in the city of Los Angeles. Richson was booked for murder, and his bail was set at $2,000,000.

Detectives believe that Richson and Taylor were involved in an interaction involving a family matter, which escalated into the shooting.

Detectives will present the case to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office later this week for filing consideration.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Eric Thai or Chasen Contreras at 562-570-7244 or anonymously at 800-222-8477www.lacrimestoppers.org.



Original News Release Aug. 1, 2025:

Homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a male adult that occurred on July 31, 2025 in the area of Long Beach Boulevard and Bort Street.

At approximately 11:16 p.m., officers were dispatched to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Officers rendered medical aid until being relieved by Long Beach Fire Department personnel, who transported the victim to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene. At this time, the motive for the shooting and the circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

The decedent has been identified as Rickie Taylor, a 27-year-old resident of Long Beach.

