Children’s Health Protection Advisory Committee Public Meeting

The Children’s Health Protection Advisory Committee (CHPAC) will hold a public meeting on Aug. 2 and 28. This free meeting is open to all members of the public. Individual registration is required.

CHPAC is a body of external researchers, academicians, health care providers, environmentalists, state and tribal government employees, and members of the public who advise the Environmental Protection Agency on regulations, research, and communications related to children’s health.

Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting virtually and encouraged to provide comments. Registration to speak during the public comment period closes at 11:59 PM ET, Aug. 13. The CHPAC will hear from as many registered public commenters as possible during the time specified on the agenda.

Submitting written comments for the record is strongly encouraged. Written comments can be submitted through Aug.13,, via the registration links below or to docket EPA-HQ-OA-2025-0261.

The preliminary agenda for the upcoming CHPAC meeting is available on www.epa.gov/children/chpac.

For questions about this event, please email chpac@epa.gov.

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 27 and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 28

Details: Registration Day 1, https://tinyurl.com/CHPAC-Plenary-Meeting. Day 2: https://tinyurl.com/CHPAC-Plenary-Meeting-Day-2

Venue: Online

