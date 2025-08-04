LA County Breaks $2 Trillion in Property Valuation

LOS ANGELES — Despite devastating wildfires that destroyed thousands of homes and scorched wide swaths of Altadena, Pacific Palisades and Malibu, Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang announced the 2025 assessment roll increased by $82 billion or 3.91% over last year, marking 15 years of continuous growth with an estimated net local Roll value of over $2 trillion.

The 2025 assessment roll’s growth translates to $2.176 trillion in total net value that will put more than $20 billion in property tax dollars towards public services such as public education, first responders and healthcare workers, as well as other county, municipal and public education services.

The assessor establishes the assessed value of all taxable property in Los Angeles County each year as required by the State Constitution. Taxable property includes land and buildings as well as business property that includes furniture, machinery and equipment. Assessments are based on property values as of Jan. 1, 2025, and once determined are placed on an inventory list called the Assessment Roll.

The assessment roll provides insight into the state of the real estate market as well as the local economy and works as a valuable tool for local governments as they prepare their annual budgets in anticipation of property tax revenues.

This growth does not mean property owners will be subject to a corresponding increase on their annual property tax bills. Most property owners will see only a 2% adjustment prescribed by Proposition 13.

The 2025 Assessment Roll consists of 2,398,007 taxable real property parcels, 160,367 business property assessments, 32,733 boats, and 3,037 aircraft.

Details: https://assessor.lacounty.gov/news-information/annualroll



Like this: Like Loading...