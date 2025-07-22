Dept. of Youth Development Contractor Detained and Removed

LOS ANGELES — On July 16, about 7:29 a.m., a Department of Youth Development or DYD employee, contracted through Apple One, was detained after attempting to bring a concealed weapon into Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall.



During the routine security screening at the facility entrance, Citiguard Security personnel discovered a flat, concealable knife inside the employee’s bag. The employee was immediately denied entry into the facility, and probation personnel were notified. A subsequent search of the employee’s belongings revealed a canister of pepper spray.



Both items were collected and secured as evidence. The employee was escorted from the premises and instructed not to return pending further investigation. The incident was referred to the appropriate authorities.

