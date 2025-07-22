Port of Long Beach Cargo Slows in June

LONG BEACH — Cargo moving through the Port of Long Beach slowed in June, but a pause on tariffs could drive a rebound for trade in July.

Dockworkers and terminal operators processed 704,403 twenty-foot equivalent units in June, down 16.4% from the same month last year. Imports declined 16.9% to 348,681 TEUs and exports dropped 10.9% to 87,627 TEUs. Empty containers moving through the port decreased 17.4% to 268,095 TEUs.

“We’re anticipating a cargo surge in July as retailers stock up on goods ordered during the 90-day pause placed on tariffs and retaliatory tariffs,” said Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero. “The Port of Long Beach is prepared to handle the influx by tracking trade moving through the harbor with the Supply Chain Information Highway, our digital solution to maximize visibility and efficiency in cargo movement.”

The port has moved 4,746,631 TEUs through the first half of 2025, up 10.6% from the same period in 2024.

