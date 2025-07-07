McOsker Seeks Transparency on Immigration Enforcement

On July 1, Councilman Tim McOsker seconded a motion introduced by councilmembers Hernandez and Blumenfield addressing growing concerns over the tactics of federal immigration enforcement actions in Los Angeles. These actions, often carried out by individuals in unmarked vehicles and plain clothes who refuse to identify themselves, have caused fear and confusion raising issues of transparency and accountability.

McOsker noted that recent incidents, including an impersonator arrested in Huntington Park, demonstrate the urgent need for clear operational protocols to verify the identity of anyone claiming federal authority.

The motion calls on the city attorney and police commission to draft an ordinance requiring Los Angeles Police Department officers to verify the identity of any law enforcement individual, including federal agents like ICE or CBP, when requested by someone subject to enforcement, especially if the agent is masked or lacks visible ID. The city council is also seeking a report on LAPD officers’ duty to intervene during such interactions and the city’s legal authority to require compliance from other agencies.

Like this: Like Loading...