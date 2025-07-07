Help Needed: Authorities Seek Public’s Help Identifying Unknown Patient

On June 15, about 7 p.m. an unidentified man was brought in to a local hospital. The patient was initially found on the street of W Anaheim between Daisy and Pacific.
The hospital is seeking the public’s help in identifying the patient because he had no documentation or evidence of his identity with him. Below is a general description of the patient; anyone with any information that may help to identify him is asked to call: 562-4919381
Sex: Male
Race/Ethnicity: Hispanic
Approximate age: Mid 40’s
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown, brown and grey beard
Height: 5’2” (approximately)
Weight: 165 pounds (approximately)