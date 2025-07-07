Long Beach Launches Lowcost Internet Service Enrollment Line

The City of Long Beach July 3 launched the internet service enrollment line, a new hotline and digital inclusion resource that connects residents with low-cost internet service. The Internet Service Enrollment Line is a statewide get connected call center powered by the California Emerging Technology Fund (CETF), whose work focuses on forging partnerships and fostering public policy for the digital divide.

The internet service enrollment line is staffed by navigators who will assist callers from start to finish with their low-cost internet service. CETF partners with grantee community-based organizations to staff the Internet Service Enrollment Line.

Eligible residents are encouraged to call the toll-free number at 844.321.4472 to get connected.The hotline is open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Voicemail is available 24 hours a day, including holidays. Navigators will be available to assist callers in English, Spanish, Khmer and Tagalog.

Eligibility for low-cost internet services for Long Beach residents is dependent upon enrollment in at least one of the following programs: Cal Fresh, Lifeline, Medi-Cal or Supplemental Security (SSI), NSLP (Free or Reduced School Lunch Program) and/or Pell Grant.

