Sen. Padilla Leads Effort to Repeal Executive Orders Undermining Federal Unions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.), and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) Sept. 17 introduced the Protect America’s Workforce Act, which would repeal two union-busting executive orders and restore collective bargaining rights and workplace protections for federal workers.

This legislation comes in response to a pair of executive orders issued earlier this year by President Trump. These executive orders revoked collective bargaining rights for a majority of federal employees under a false national security pretext. While federal employee unions do not negotiate pay or benefits, collective bargaining agreements protect them from retaliation, discrimination, and illegal firings, while promoting resources for whistleblowers and veterans.

California has among the highest number of federal employees in the nation, many of whom have lost their labor rights under the Trump Administration.

The Civil Service Reform Act of 1978 (CRSA) grants the president authority to limit collective bargaining agreements when there is a national security concern. President Trump’s executive orders, however, sought to take advantage of the CRSA by inappropriately classifying two-thirds of the federal workforce as having national security missions in order to claim the authority needed to cancel valid union contracts.

The Protect America’s Workforce Act also affirms that any collective bargaining agreement in effect as of March 26, 2025, the day before the first executive order, will be in full force.

Details: Full text of the bill is available here.

