Monthly Meeting, “Chopped; Root Pruning 101” by South Coast Cactus & Succulent Society

Monthly meeting July 2025
South Coast Cactus & Succulent Society Presents Keith Taylor “Chopped; Root pruning 101”
This will be a hands-on demonstration. Keith will bring in plant material to show you how to root prune to produce a stunning presentation. He will also have a few of his show specimens and pottery available for purchase.
Time: 1 p.m., July 13
Cost: $0 to $15
Details: Reserved general admission, scbgf.org
Venue: South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula