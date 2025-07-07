Monthly Meeting, “Chopped; Root Pruning 101” by South Coast Cactus & Succulent Society

Monthly meeting July 2025

South Coast Cactus & Succulent Society Presents Keith Taylor “Chopped; Root pruning 101”

This will be a hands-on demonstration. Keith will bring in plant material to show you how to root prune to produce a stunning presentation. He will also have a few of his show specimens and pottery available for purchase.

Time: 1 p.m., July 13

Cost: $0 to $15

Details: Reserved general admission, scbgf.org Reserved general admission,

Venue: South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula