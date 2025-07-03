Ex-St. Mary Nurse Wins $27.5M in Retaliation Lawsuit

On June 27, A Los Angeles jury awarded $27.5 million to former St. Mary Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Nancy Valla, 61, after finding the hospital and parent company Dignity Health retaliated against her and failed to accommodate her disability.

Valla, hired in 2018, said she faced pushback after raising patient safety concerns, including repeated suicides from a hospital parking structure and the continued use of expired medical equipment. She alleged leadership retaliated after she advocated for safety upgrades and was suspected of filing a regulatory complaint.

In 2019, Valla took leave for a diagnosed mental health condition. While on leave, she was replaced, with trial evidence showing internal discussions about how to justify her removal and prevent her return.

Attorneys for St. Mary denied wrongdoing, arguing Valla experienced no adverse employment action. Dignity Health, in a released statement, said it was disappointed with the verdict and does not believe the verdict is reflective of the services it offers the community.

