Hahn Honors Long Beach Drag Icon Jewels Long Beach

LOS ANGELES —During the public hearing of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, June 24, Supervisor Janice Hahn presented an official recognition to comedian, host, drag queen and philanthropist Jewels Long Beach in celebration of Pride Month.

“For over two decades, Jewels has been a staple, not just within the LGBTQ community, but within the community as a whole,” said Hahn. “The work Jewels does every day to ensure the LGBTQ community continues to have a voice is inspiring and we are truly grateful for all she does.”

Jewels produces and hosts dozens of events, shows and fundraisers around Southern California but is best known for her work in the City of Long Beach, including the weekly drag brunch event at Hamburger Mary’s. Jewels serves as executive director of entertainment for the Hamburger Mary’s chain. The company was recognized a few days ago by Guinness World Records as the Longest-Running Drag-Themed Restaurant in the world.

“One of our huge supporters in our LGBTQ community in the County of Los Angeles, you are always showing up,” said Jewels to Hahn during this morning’s presentation. “It is so wonderful to have in Supervisor Hahn and honestly our entire Board of Supervisors and the County of Los Angeles, such amazing advocates. Now more than ever, I always operate with a feeling that drag is freedom.”

Last year Jewels served as Mistress of Ceremonies for Hahn’s Progress Pride flag raising event over the headquarters of the LA County office of education in the City of Downey. She has previously been honored as Grand Marshal of Long Beach Pride and in 2019 became the first drag queen to receive the Key to the City for her contributions to Long Beach by then-mayor Robert Garcia.

