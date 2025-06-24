Nineteen Members or Associates of Mexican Mafia Prison Gang Charged in Murder Conspiracy Targeting a Well-Known Rapper

LOS ANGELES —Nineteen members or associates of the Mexican Mafia prison gang were charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for their roles in a conspiracy to murder a well-known rapper, popular on social media, for perceived infractions against the Mexican Mafia.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department major crimes bureau and the FBI’s San Gabriel Valley safe streets task force have been investigating the Mexican Mafia’s attempts to locate, and murder, an intended victim, a conspiracy that began in approximately December 2022.

The conspiracy to murder the victim is alleged to have been coordinated by a member of the Mexican Mafia and several high-ranking associates of the Mexican Mafia. The coordination of the murder conspiracy occurred in the Los Angeles County area, within the California prison system, and from inside the Los Angeles County Jail.

“The defendants engaged in a criminal conspiracy to murder an individual by acting as rogue judges, juries and executioners,” said Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office. “Today’s successful operation resulting in state charges is just the latest blow to the Mexican Mafia hierarchy that operates within the prison system and which threatens jail workers, fellow inmates and spills over into the streets of our communities. Today’s successful operation is a direct result of law enforcement partners working cooperatively at all levels of government.”

Investigators and deputy district attorneys who filed the case being announced, report a Mexican Mafia member referred to by co-conspirators in coded language as “The Elegant One,” placed the victim on the “green-light” list, meaning the victim was marked for death. An armed Mexican Mafia associate is alleged to have gone to the residence of the victims’ family in efforts to find and kill him after another Mexican Mafia associate followed the victim on social media, learning of his location.

“This investigation highlights the far-reaching and violent influence of criminal gang organizations operating behind bars to orchestrate attacks that endanger the safety of those in our custody and in our communities,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna. “The relentless efforts of our Major Crimes Bureau, Operation Safe Jails, along with the dedicated local and federal law enforcement partners helped prevent further violence and disrupt a murder conspiracy. We remain committed to dismantling criminal networks and holding those responsible fully accountable.”

During the investigation, a Mexican Mafia associate learned that the victim was arrested and incarcerated as an inmate in the Los Angeles County Jail. Mexican Mafia inmates – known as “shotcallers” – in leadership positions for the Mexican Mafia, are alleged to have called Mexican Mafia shotcallers in a California Prison and associates on the streets to confirm the green-light status of the victim. When the green-light status was confirmed, Mexican Mafia associates within the Los Angeles County Jail – known as “Sureños” or “soldiers” – attacked the victim, using a weapon. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. When Mexican Mafia shotcallers learned the victim survived the attack, they are alleged to have begun a new plan to find, and kill, the victim. The victim was released from jail days later before he could be attacked again.

After being released from Los Angeles County Jail, Mexican Mafia associates are alleged to have continued to try to find, and kill, the victim. The Mexican Mafia associates continued to follow the victim on social media to find his location.

The following defendants charged in this case were taken into custody on June 18, 2025, at their place of residence:

Manuel Quintero, 49, of Paramount

Patricial Esquivel, 45, of Palmdale

Dominga Gonzalez, 66, of Bellflower

Jude Valle, 48, of Pomona

Carl Brown, 31, of Gardena

Glendy Orozco-Lechuga, 29, of Gardena

Sanjuana Macias, 26, of Los Angeles

The following eleven defendants charged in this case are currently incarcerated on unrelated charges:

Guiseppe Leyva, 34, of La Puente

Jacob David, 39, of Coachella

Manuel O’Campo, 40, of Compton

Jonathan Quevedo, 43, of Los Angeles

Onesimo Gonzalez, 44, of Paramount

Michael Ortiz, 29, of Norwalk

Andrew Shinaia, 24, of Los Angeles

Adrian Bueno, 33, of San Fernando

Larry Sanchez, 31, of Gardena

Juan Meza, 53, of Compton

Jorge Zavala, 31, of Norwalk

One defendant, Joshua Euan, 37, of Paramount, is considered a fugitive and is being sought by task force members. His photo is being made public. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is urged to contact the FBI at 1 800 CALL-FBI or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.

This case was filed and is being prosecuted by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office – Prison Crimes Unit.

Like this: Like Loading...