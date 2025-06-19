Thousands Join Barragán’s Tele-Town Hall to Stand Against ICE Raids, Military Presence — and Access Critical Resources for All

LOS ANGELES — On June 18, Rep. Nanette Barragán (CA-44) hosted a tele-town hall to address the ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and the Trump administration’s deployment of the National Guard and Marines in Los Angeles County. Rep. Barragán spoke to nearly 8,000 participants about the Trump administration’s decision to target immigrant families and entire communities — not serious criminals — and how this has sparked fear, anxiety, and protests across the region. She raised concerns about the use of federal troops in neighborhoods where local officials had already confirmed the situation was under control, calling it an unnecessary public show of force and political theater.

Rep. Barragán was joined by representatives from the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles, or CHIRLA, and Immigrant Defenders Law Center, who helped answer questions and share resources.

“Donald Trump and Stephen Miller are terrorizing immigrant families and communities in my district and throughout Los Angeles County,” said Rep. Barragán. “We’re seeing ICE agents gathering near our schools and the recent raids forcing communities to cancel local events because people are too afraid to gather in public spaces. And when our communities spoke up through protest, Trump responded by sending in the National Guard and Marines. This isn’t just about immigration. It’s about democracy. It’s about whether the federal government will protect people’s rights or punish them for speaking out.”

Statements by members of immigrant rights organizations who attended Rep. Barragán’s town hall:

“This moment demands both clear understanding and united effort,” said Angelica Salas, Executive Director for CHIRLA. “We’ve spent decades creating systems to help immigrants. This work is incredibly pertinent now – immigrants and community members should know they are not alone in this process.”

“Misinformation is more dangerous now than ever, in light of ICE’s presence in Los Angeles,” said Matthew Toyama, Managing Attorney at CHIRLA. “People are being detained and deported because they don’t know they have options when interacting with immigration officers and attorneys willing to protect their rights. These are times that test the fabric of our Constitution and our consciences.”

“Fear is spreading through our immigrant communities,” said Kristen Hunsberger, Managing Attorney at Immigrant Defenders Law Center. “Now is an essential time for people to know there are resources and information available to them – and we are here to help with that. Immigrant rights are human rights, and should be defended just as strongly.”

With these issues facing Angelenos every day — and with almost 8,000 in the tele-town hall — RLn has gathered legal resources and ‘Know Your Rights’ information to help our readers. Find below, immigrant organizations and resources for everyone to utilize in these critical times, and please share with your neighbors.

Legal resources

Immigrant organizations

Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles – 888-624-4752

Unión del Barrio/Harbor Area Peace Patrol (Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/Harbor-Area-Peace-Patrol ) Website: https://uniondelbarrio.org/main/4-2/about-udb/

Immigrant Support Services

To support communities through ICE Raids in LA, California Common Cause is sharing resources:

Statewide Rapid Response & Legal Aid Directory

The California Immigrant Policy Center (https://caimmigrant.org) has compiled a comprehensive list of hotlines, legal service providers, and rapid response networks across the state. Whether you’re in Los Angeles or anywhere else in California, this resource connects you with trusted, local help.

Know Your Rights with ICE

The Immigrant Defense Project’s guide (https://www.immigrantdefenseproject.org/)

breaks down what to do—and not do—if you or someone you love encounters ICE. Everyone, regardless of status, should know their rights.

CHIRLA My Rights Resources

CHIRLA (https://www.chirla.org/myrights)

offers clear, up-to-date information about your rights when facing ICE enforcement in Los Angeles. This resource empowers community members to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Details: https://tinyurl.com/common-cause-ice-raids.



Printable Know Your Rights Info

National Immigrant Rights Center

https://immigrantjustice.org/know-your-rights/ice-encounter

Cal Civil Rights https://calcivilrights.ca.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/10/Immigration-Rights-Fact-Sheet_ENG.pdf

Immigrant Legal Resource Center https://www.ilrc.org/sites/default/files/resources/kyr_two_pager_v2.pdf

Immigrant Legal Resource Center – Red Card

https://www.ilrc.org/red-cards-tarjetas-rojas

I America

https://iamerica.org/know-your-rights/

UFW Foundation

https://www.instagram.com/ufwfoundation/p/DDnT8Q8JNwe/?img_index=3

American Civil Liberties Union

https://www.aclu.org/know-your-rights/immigrants-rights#police-or-ice-are-at-my-home

United We Dream

https://unitedwedream.org/resources/know-your-rights/

American Immigration Lawyers Association

https://www.aila.org/aila-files/20036845-F2B6-4749-9E38-E47CBA77C3EE/Know-Your-Rights-2025-Update-2.pdf

REPORT ICE

San Bernardino and Riverside: 909-361-4588

Immigrant Defenders Law Center Rapid Response Legal Resource Hotline: (213) 833-8283

ÓRALE (City of Long Beach) Hotline: 562-245-9575

Orange County Rapid Response Network Hotline: 714-881-1558 Email: casereferral@ocrapidresponse.org



805 Immigrant Rapid Response Network (Santa Barbara, Ventura & San Luis Obispo Counties) Hotline: (805) 870-8855 Website: www.805immigrant.org ​



VC Defensa (Ventura County)

Stop ICE Alerts (select your neighborhood) https://www.stopice.net/ / https://www.instagram.com/stopicenet/ / https://www.facebook.com/groups/stopiceraids

Like this: Like Loading...