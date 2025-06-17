Carson Declares Zero-Tolerance on Fireworks Ahead of July 4

CARSON — The City of Carson June 17 announced a new zero-tolerance policy on fireworks — including so-called “safe and sane” varieties — effective immediately under Ordinance 25-027. The policy designates Carson as a ‘Firework-Free Zone,’ reflecting the city’s commitment to preventing needless fires, injuries, and property damage that occur every year as a result of fireworks use.

“Fireworks cause thousands of preventable injuries and millions in property losses nationwide,” said Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes. “Carson is taking a stand and violators will receive a fine of up to $5,000. With the support of our Sheriff’s and Fire departments, we are saying ‘no more’—and we are backing up that commitment with focused enforcement and community rewards.

Key Elements of the Zero-Tolerance Policy include:

All Fireworks Prohibited – Sale, possession, and use of any fireworks, including “safe and sane” in Carson City limits are illegal, without exception.

Enforcement Collaboration – Carson is partnering with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department to conduct joint patrols and targeted operations leading up to and on July 4th and other peak periods.

Community Reward Program – Residents who provide information that leads to a citation for illegal fireworks are eligible for a $250–$500 reward.

Reporting Hotline – Suspected fireworks activity should be reported to the Carson Sheriff’s Station at 310-830-1123. Calls may be kept confidential.

Why This Matters:

Preventable Fire Hazards – Fireworks are a leading cause of structure and brush fires in Southern California’s dry climate.

Public Safety – Emergency rooms treat thousands of serious burns, eye injuries, and limb traumas every year—many involving children.

Quality of Life – Loud explosions impact veterans suffering from PTSD, frighten pets, and disturb neighborhoods long before and after holiday, including July 4 th .

Residents can play a key role in keeping Carson safe by choosing not to use fireworks and instead enjoying professional, permitted displays in neighboring communities. If residents witness illegal fireworks activity, they can report it by calling 310-830-1123 with location details, descriptions, or any available photo or video evidence.

Lastly, help spread the word — share the message on social media that Carson is now a Firework-Free Zone and encourage others to celebrate responsibly.

Details: Public safety, 310-952-1786, carsonca.gov

