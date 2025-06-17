Long Beach Launches ‘Community Conversations 2025’ Series

This is the first of a three-part series of townhall discussions, led by residents, for residents, among residents, on the insufficiently addressed urgent local issues of the day.

All city residents are invited to join Long Beach neighborhood association leaders in a series of discussions. It is time folks started getting back out of their Covid-era pattern of separateness and back involved in real, in-person, lively discussions of the issues that matter to all of us who make Long Beach neighborhoods our home.

This event is sponsored by longtime neighborhood advocacy group CARP (Citizens About Responsible Planning) and will include information tables for many neighborhood organizations. The program focuses on issues of uptown concern, particularly in the neighborhoods to the west and east of the airport:

The series begins this June 19

Issue #1: General Aviation impacts, to be discussed in conversation with SANeR (Small Aircraft Noise Reduction) Group founder Lisa Dunn.

Issue #2: The threat to homeowners posed by land use decisions like the five-story project slated for Wardlow Rd. & Cerritos Ave. , to be discussed in conversation with HOOD (Homeowners Oppose Oversize Development) founder Cindi Milrad.

The issue discussions will be followed by an open audience forum, with audience members afforded the opportunity to ask questions on the featured issues or speak out on whatever issue is of concern to them.

Future Community Conversations events are scheduled for Sept. 18 at McBride High School (Lecture Hall) and Nov. 19 at EXPO Arts Center. Topics for those events will be decided by audience vote at the June 19 event.

Time: 5:15 p.m.doors open, 6 p.m., program June 19

Cost: Free

Details: https://communityconvoslb.com

Venue:: EXPO Arts Center, 4321 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach

