Random Happenings: Three Creative Quarters in San Pedro Will Make Art Happen on Summer Solstice Weekend

On the Summer Solstice, San Pedro will shine brightly. Taking place in three creative quarters in town, three events will happpen between June 20 to 22, showcasing the town’s distinctive artistry — two of them brand new to the scene.

The Solstice celebrations kick off June 20 with Wunderkammer’s opening gala, presenting its World of Wonder Exposition. Then, on June 21, Collage, A Place for Art and Culture, will kick off Make Music Day, 2025, filling the streets with rhythm and energy. Lastly, Angels Gate Cultural Center will host its monthly Family Art workshop, a hands-on opportunity to create and connect.

World of Wonder Exposition

Wunderkammer, Memento Mori LA and Jose Palos Productions present:The World of Wonder Exposition. Witness the 20,000 sf Market nestled inside a historic Navy warehouse built in 1945 at The Port of Los Angeles, featuring over 100 unique vendors. Sideshow and Cirque performers are on stage and roaming the halls all weekend. Strange & unusual curiosities, antiquities, relics, vintage items, original art, jewelry, apparel & so much more. VIP ticket holders will be granted free access to return to the World of Wonder all weekend.

Time: 6 to 11 p.m. opening gala, June 20, and 11 a.m., markets, entertainment, June 21, 22.

Cost: $52.68

Details: https://tinyurl.com/world-of-wonder-crafted

Venue: Crafted,112 E. 22nd Street, San Pedro

Make Music Day 2025

Collage will celebrate the worldwide sonic celebration known as International Make Music Day with a full day of concerts, jam sessions, and other events. Collage is doing this as part of a festival that will bring music and song to several venues within a few blocks of its space. More information will be available soon – watch for more details.

Time: 12 to 10 p.m., June 21

Cost: Free

Details: https://www.collageartculture.org

Venue: Collage, 731 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro

Family Art Workshop

Angels Gate offers free art workshops every 3rd Saturday of the month. All are welcome. Art activities for kids and adults, ages 1 to 101.

Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m., June 21

Cost: Free

Details: https://tinyurl.com/AGCC-workshop-family-art

Venue: Angels Gate Cultural Center, Building G, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro

Like this: Like Loading...