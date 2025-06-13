ICE Protest Brings Out San Pedro’s Youth—and an Army of Cops

By Rosie O Knight

It was, like so many contemporary protests are, first shared online: ICE OUT OF SAN PEDRO, the flyer read, 1st and Gaffey at 5 PM. San Pedro is a town with a vibrant tradition of protest in its history and culture, and as expected, the city’s residents passionately turned out. What may have surprised some drivers, though, was just how young the cohort was. Depending on who you listen to, the youth of today are a listless lot with no interest in politics or their community. Anyone who actually knows and listens to young people knows that couldn’t be further from the truth, and San Pedro’s next generation showed out in peaceful and playful force.

For the first hour, the protesters diligently followed traffic laws and stoplights as they walked around the intersection at 1st & Gaffey in San Pedro, convening at the corners where supporters offered free snacks and water to those who had turned out in the late afternoon sunshine. Signs that read “ICE Out of Los Angeles” and “Immigrants Don’t Shoot Up Schools” bobbed above the heads of local teenagers and families with strollers and babies in hand.

It was very much the definition of the peaceful protest that politicians and community members have been calling for, so this reporter must ask the following question: Why as the protesters began walking, slowly and on the sidewalks, to San Pedro Welcome Park did 15+ Port Police cars arrive and shutdown the entrance to the Freeway and the lanes of Gaffey down to Sepulveda? What was the need for the white vans filled with cops wearing riot gear? And the dedicated police chopper that circled the protest into the night?

The influx of Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and the incendiary arrival of the National Guard have sparked nationwide protests, which, yes, began in Los Angeles. However, those protests have, for the most part, been confined to a few blocks of our immense city. And it seems a vast overreaction to police a small local protest with around 100 attendees as if there is a dedicated threat to our community in teenagers and grandma’s holding handmade signs while their neighbors honk their horns at them in response. As usual, the Port Police will surely claim that their presence was necessary to protect the Port of Los Angeles, or in this case, because of proximity to the highway, after the Los Angeles 101 was briefly closed by protesters recently.

San Pedro, like so many areas in Los Angeles, needs investment in our community members and its most vulnerable inhabitants. Longshoremen are being impacted by Trump’s tariffs, families cannot pay their rent, and people are being kidnapped by ICE. Yet instead of the tens of thousands of dollars that this show of force cost being invested into our community, it once again goes instead to policing it.

Like this: Like Loading...