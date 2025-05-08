Rep. Barragán Fights Back: Joins Petition to Stop GOP Attacks on Medicaid and Food Assistance

WASHINGTON, DC – On May 6, Rep. Nanette Barragán (CA-44) signed a discharge petition to force consideration of a special rule to prevent the largest cuts to Medicaid and food assistance in American history — just so Donald Trump and Republicans can pay for massive tax giveaways to their billionaire donors. The petition is led by Rep. Brendan F. Boyle (PA-02), ranking member of the House budget committee. The petition is now open for signature by any Member of the House who is committed to protecting access to Medicaid and SNAP for millions of Americans.

Under House rules, once a discharge petition receives 218 signatures, it triggers a vote on the House Floor. Ranking member Boyle’s petition would trigger a special rule that includes the text of his Hands Off Medicaid and SNAP Act — amending the Congressional Budget Act to protect Medicaid and SNAP from any reduction in coverage or benefits in the reconciliation process.

“This is the chance for House Republicans to do the right thing and prove that they do indeed work for the American people,” said Rep. Barragán. “Donald Trump and House Republicans’ budget would cut healthcare and food assistance for the hardworking families who struggle more than ever to put food on the table and secure the care that they deserve. House Democrats will fight and take every possible path of action to prevent this budget from passing, because we believe that working- and middle-class families having access to essential benefits is far more important than funding tax breaks for Republicans’ billionaire donors.”

“The Republican budget includes the largest cuts to Medicaid and SNAP in our nation’s history—cuts that would jeopardize health care and food assistance for millions of Americans,” said budget committee ranking member Boyle. “This discharge petition is an opportunity for every Member of Congress to show where they stand. We intend to gather 218 signatures from both parties, and I sincerely hope my colleagues across the aisle will join us. If they truly believe in protecting these essential benefits, this is their chance to prove it.”

The Hands Off Medicaid and SNAP Act is led in the House by Representatives Brendan F. Boyle (PA-02), ranking member of the house budget committee; Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06), ranking member of the energy and commerce committee; Angie Craig (MN-02), ranking member of the agriculture committee; Greg Casar (TX-35), chair of the Congressional progressive caucus; Brad Schneider (IL-10), chair of the New Democrat Coalition; and Lou Correa (CA-46), Blue Dog Coalition co-chair for policy and legislative strategy.

Details: More information about the Hands Off Medicaid and SNAP Act is available here.

