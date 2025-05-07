Hepatitis A Outbreak Declared in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has declared a community-wide outbreak of hepatitis A following a sustained increase in clinical cases and elevated virus levels detected in local wastewater. Public Health confirmed 165 hepatitis A cases in LA County in 2024, which is three times the number of cases reported in 2023. Although unhoused individuals are at higher risk for contracting hepatitis A infection because they often have limited access to handwashing and toileting facilities, of the 29 hepatitis A cases confirmed to date in 2025, most have been among people without travel or housing risk factors. This increase in hepatitis A infections among people without risk factors has corresponded with recent increases in hepatitis A wastewater concentrations. While the risk to the general public remains low, community-wide protection actions are needed to ensure that transmission of hepatitis A is reduced.

Vaccination and good hygiene are the best ways to prevent hepatitis A.

“The ongoing increase in hepatitis A cases signals that quick action is needed to protect public health,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “The hepatitis A vaccine is safe, effective, and offers long-term protection. Getting vaccinated is simple, and it’s one of the most important things you can do for your own health and the health of our entire community. It is also important for residents to wash their hands with soap and water regularly and especially before eating and preparing food and after using the bathroom.”

Public Health continues to monitor for and immediately investigate suspect hepatitis A cases and is working closely with healthcare providers to request that they remain vigilant for hepatitis A. Public Health is also working with organizations that serve people experiencing homelessness to educate the community about the increase in hepatitis A, encourage people to get vaccinated, and recommend those with symptoms of hepatitis A to seek medical care.

The hepatitis A vaccine is typically a two dose vaccine series that is safe, highly effective in preventing infection, and has been routinely given to children for over a decade. Residents are urged to check if they have been vaccinated for hepatitis A by contacting their medical provider. To protect community health, Public Health strongly encourages vaccination for:

Any LA County resident who did not previously receive a hepatitis A vaccination and is seeking protection

People experiencing homelessness

People who use drugs (including non-injection)

Full protection requires two doses of hepatitis A vaccine administered at least 6 months apart. Additionally, previously unvaccinated people can receive hepatitis A vaccine soon after exposure to protect against developing the infection.

In addition to vaccination, Public Health recommends residents follow good hygiene practices including washing their hands with soap and water before eating and preparing food and after using the bathroom.

For questions or to find a nearby clinic or doctor, call the Public Health InfoLine at 1-833-540-0473, open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Details: ph.lacounty.gov/HepA.

