Public Health Urges Measles Vaccination Amid Rising Cases in LA County and Summer Travel Season

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is alerting residents of an increase in measles cases among people who have recently traveled internationally and domestically. With measles outbreaks happening both in the United States and internationally, an increase in cases in our county highlights how important it is for residents to get protected before residents begin making summer travel plans. Public Health encourages all residents to get protected by receiving the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine if they are not immune.

“Measles is a serious respiratory disease that spreads easily through the air and on surfaces, particularly among people who are not already protected from it,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “A person can spread the illness to others before they have symptoms, and it can take seven to twenty-one days for symptoms to show up after exposure. Measles can lead to severe disease in young children and vulnerable adults. As LA County residents begin to travel this summer and with measles cases increasing among those who have recently traveled, we remind everyone that the best way to protect yourself and your family from infection is with the highly effective measles vaccine.”

Public Health has confirmed a measles case in a visitor who traveled to Los Angeles County recently from abroad. This is the fourth confirmed case of measles in a Los Angeles County resident or visitor this year. The traveler was not infectious during the time of travel. At this point, there are no public locations in Los Angeles County where others may have been potentially exposed, outside of healthcare facilities who are directly contacting their own exposed patients and staff. Public Health is identifying others who may have been potentially exposed and taking steps to confirm if they have been vaccinated against measles.

Public Health encourages all residents to:

Review their immunization and medical records to determine if they are protected against measles, especially before international travel or domestic travel in areas experiencing measles outbreaks . People who have not had measles infection or received the measles immunization previously are not protected from the measles virus and should talk with a health care provider about receiving the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) immunization.

Contact and notify their health care provider as soon as possible about a potential exposure if they are pregnant, an infant, have a weakened immune system and/or are unimmunized regardless of vaccination history.

If symptoms develop, stay at home, and avoid school, work and any large gatherings. Call a healthcare provider immediately. Do not enter a health care facility before calling them and making them aware of your measles exposure and symptoms. Public Health can assist health care providers in appropriately diagnosing and managing your care.

In the United States, as of May 2, a total of 935 measles cases have been reported this year. Most of these cases are linked to an ongoing measles outbreak in Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. The majority of cases are unvaccinated or have unknown vaccination status. Eleven percent of these cases required hospitalization for management of measles complications or isolation and three have tragically died from measles-related complications. The last case of measles in a Los Angeles County resident was reported in April 2025.

For more information on measles, visit: ph.lacounty.gov/measles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...