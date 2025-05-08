Labor Caucus Members Demand Answers on DOGE Access to NLRB Information

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Last week, Labor Caucus Co-Chairs Reps. Mark Pocan (WI-02), Donald Norcross (NJ-01), Steven Horsford (NV-04) and Debbie Dingell (MI-06) on April 28 led over 50 House Democrats in demanding answers from the National Labor Relations Board or NLRB management regarding a recent whistleblower report detailing Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE officials accessing sensitive NLRB information.



“We are writing regarding the recent whistleblower report filed by a [NLRB] employee that makes several serious allegations of [DOGE] officials accessing sensitive NLRB information” wrote the lawmakers to NLRB General Counsel William Cowen. “This account alleges that not only were DOGE officials granted access to this sensitive information, but also that DOGE officials extracted a high volume of information, intentionally removed any details about the information that was extracted, and left workers’ data exposed in the process.”



“These revelations from the whistleblower report are highly concerning for a number of reasons,” continued the lawmakers. “If true, these revelations describe a reckless approach to the handling of sensitive personal information of workers, which could leave these workers exposed to retaliation for engaging in legally protected union activity. Additionally, given DOGE’s desire to access sensitive information at other federal agencies with a focus on payment information, it is unclear why DOGE would be interested in NLRB data that has nothing to do with federal payments. Furthermore, Elon Musk, whom Donald Trump has repeatedly said is “in charge” of DOGE, has a number of cases before the Board and is also pursuing several lawsuits to challenge the constitutionality of the Board itself.”

“Accordingly, it is critical that you work to address these complaints as soon as possible, especially after it was reported that DOGE officials were again recently present at the NLRB headquarters.” concluded the lawmakers.

The Members of Congress also requested responses to a series of oversight questions regarding DOGE’s access to sensitive NLRB data by no later than May 5.

A full copy of the letter can be found here. The letter was signed by over 50 House Democrats.

