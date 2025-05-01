Sky High and Awake in the Clouds — AGCC’s Artists Party Is Calling

Angels Gate Cultural Center or AGCC announces the return of its biennial fundraiser Awake — a party by artists, for artists and their friends. The theme for 2025 is Awake in the Clouds.



Put on your wings and swing on a star to lift spirits and raise funds for AGCC on May 24. Enjoy high-flying performances, an art auction, prizes for sky-themed costumes and more while supporting the arts and arts education at AGCC.

All proceeds go to support AGCC and its mission to provide space for artists to work and to engage the community through arts education, exhibitions of contemporary art and cultural events.



Partygoers will experience a whimsical evening featuring:

High-flying live performances

Art installations

Cloud 3601 contemporary art exhibition

Silent art auction

Themed drinks and light bites

Sky-themed costume contest with prizes

The arts are vital to building and sustaining healthy communities. Your financial support is essential to help AGCC maintain its current programming. Beyond creative expression, the arts enrich everyone’s lives through connection. Your support will help provide 20,000 community members with arts programming.

Reserve your spot among the stars at the link below.

Can’t attend the party but still want to make an impact? Select the “Angel Sponsor” option in the ticket menu to support the arts at AGCC.

Time: 6 to 9 p.m., May 24

Cost: $100 and up

Details: Tickets, https://angelsgateart.org/awake/

Venue: AGCC, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro

