Ambrosia Coffee Roasters Brings Global Coffee to Wilmington

Ambrosia Coffee Roasters, Wilmington’s only specialty coffeehouse, brews beans from Ethiopia, Colombia, and Honduras, offering a rare global coffee experience in the South Bay.

On a recent visit, Ambrosia’s barista, Eric, helped me navigate the menu, featuring a variety of roasts and pastries. I ordered a black Ethiopian coffee, no cream, no sugar — paired with a crumbly slice of coffeecake to balance the brew’s natural richness.

Saturday mornings at Ambrosia capture the spirit of the place: Professionals peck at laptops in booths, others in pajamas line up for caffeine, and even a Banning High marching band student swung by for a coffee before his performance. The energy is casual, inclusive, and welcoming.

A glass partition separating customers from baristas is covered with colorful Post-it notes, each bearing an encouraging message or hand-drawn doodle. It’s a small but powerful symbol of Ambrosia’s focus on community.

That focus comes from founder John Phan, who grew up in Los Angeles and developed his passion for coffee early. At just 14, he landed a job at Starbucks, eventually moving into operations management as the chain expanded rapidly in the early 2000s.

Phan watched Starbucks transition from a “third place” community gathering spot into a speed-focused chain, favoring automated machines that could push out drinks faster. “They took away the second-home experience,” he said. “It became about speed and consistency, not craftsmanship.”

While Starbucks recently began moving back toward manual espresso machines, Phan was ahead of the curve. At Ambrosia, he uses a manual machine to ensure every cup is hand-crafted, preserving both quality and artistry.

“With a manual machine, it takes more technique and knowledge to make a good cup of coffee,” Phan said. “It’s more intimate and powerful.”

Beyond brewing technique, Ambrosia stands apart in its sourcing. Phan deals directly with farmers, buying high-quality organic beans and paying better-than-market prices. The result: beans without cracks, defects or chemicals — something mass-market chains rarely guarantee.

“When you work directly with farmers, you get zero-defect beans that are fresher and more flavorful,” he said. “It’s about respecting the craft at every step.”

Opening Ambrosia during the COVID-19 pandemic in June 2020 wasn’t easy. Because his business was new, Phan was ineligible for many government grants and relief programs. Despite the challenges, he remained optimistic and focused on building relationships with the Wilmington community.

“I have faith and hope the economy will bounce back stronger than ever,” he said.

So far, it’s working. Though Ambrosia hasn’t experienced a “normal” economic climate yet, business is steadily growing.

Phan is still bringing his vision for Ambrosia fully into focus, but the mission remains clear: to create a true specialty coffeehouse in a community that didn’t have one.

“My vision is to bring coffee from all over the world to Wilmington,” Phan said. “We’re a real specialty coffee shop.”

Grateful to his customers and the wider Wilmington community, Phan sees Ambrosia as more than a business. It’s a way to create connections — one cup at a time.

Ambrosia Coffee Roasters

Details: (424) 477-5649

Hours: 7am to 6pm Mon-Sat, 8am to 3pm, Sun

Location: 748 N Fries Ave, Wilmington, CA 90744

