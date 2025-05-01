Celebrate Mom in Style: A Guide to Unforgettable Mother’s Day Events

This Mother’s Day, celebrate with unforgettable experiences in the Harbor area! Treat Mom to a jazz brunch, a floral workshop, an elegant tea, a scenic sunset sail, or even a lively flamenco show. Create lasting memories painting together or capturing the perfect photo at Shoreline Village. With activities ranging from creative to relaxing, there’s a perfect event for every mom to feel loved and celebrated. Explore the exciting options happening May 10 to 11.

May 10

Mother’s Day Brunch, Bubbles & Jazz

Join in for a Mother’s Day celebration with brunch, mocktails, and live jazz by the Chris Miller Band. Brunch provided by Panera and mocktails from 2 Girls & A Drink.

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 10

Cost: $17.85

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Brunch-bubbles-and-jazz

Venue: South Bay Pavilion Mall, 20700 S. Avalon Blvd., Carson

May 10

Celebrate The Ones You Love With Blooms

Join a joyful workshop. The Mother’s Day floral workshop happens at the Wicked Wolf in Long Beach on May 10 and May 11. Learn the art of creating beautiful floral arrangements.

Tea Soiree: Enjoy a cup of tea as you let your creativity bloom.

No prior knowledge or skill required — just bring your imagination and enthusiasm.

Time: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., May 10, 11

Cost: $76.54

Details: www.eventbrite.com/e/1320783682549

Venue: The Wicked Wolf, 2332 Pacific Ave., Long Beach

May 11

Mother’s Day Tea

Treat your mom to an exquisite Wolf Afternoon Tea experience. Your elegant serving includes a refreshing mimosa, a pot of your choice of tea, and a delightful array of treats: two delicate cucumber sandwiches, two savory chicken salad sandwiches, a freshly baked scone, an assortment of decadent sweets, and fresh, vibrant fruits. Ditch the crowds and opt for a very special treat.

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 11

Cost: $10

Details: thewickedwolflb.com/mothers-day-tea

Venue: Wicked Wolf Long Beach, 2332 Pacific Ave., Long Beach

May 11

Mother’s Day at Shoreline Village

Join at Shoreline Village to celebrate the Mom in your life. Make lasting memories at a flower wall display and enjoy live music by Illunis

Time: 1 to 5 p.m., May 11

Cost: Free

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Mothers-Day-Shoreline-Village

Venue: Shoreline Village, 429 Shoreline Village Drive, Long Beach

May 11

Paint Notes of Love , Mother’s Day Painting Party

Looking for a meaningful way to celebrate Mother’s Day? Join Paint Notes of Love, a heartwarming and stress-free painting party where you’ll create art, share laughter, and make lasting memories. Whether you’re painting with your mom, a loved one, or flying solo, this experience is all about creativity, connection, and appreciation.

Time: 2 to 3:30 p.m., May 11

Cost: $55.20 to $97.88

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Paint-Notes-of-Love

Venue: Hellada Gallery, 117 Linden Ave., Long Beach

May 11

Mother’s Day Sunset Sail

Spoil the ladies in your life with a view of the sunset, sweets, and treats — all while relaxing on the deck of a tall ship sailing around the Long Beach Harbor — when you join the Los Angeles Maritime Institute, or LAMI, to sail away on Mother’s Day. You can bring your own snacks, and LAMI will provide some too (No glass other than bottles, please).

Time: 5:30 to 8 p.m., May 11

Cost: $30 to $60

Details: 310-833-6055; lamitopsail.org/mothers-day-sunset-sail

Venue: Boarding from Rainbow Harbor’s Pine Avenue Pier: 350 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach

May 11

Mother’s Day Flamenco Show & Champagne Brunch

Join in at Cafe Sevilla Long Beach for an intimate Mother’s Day Flamenco & Champagne Brunch at Cafe Sevilla. Spoil mom with a three-course brunch menu combined with a two-part Flamenco dance performance. These dancers are at the top of their field, having been trained in Spain and teaching their own Flamenco classes. Immerse yourself in Spanish culture with a sensory indulgence of sight, sound and taste.

Time: 12:30 to 2 p.m., May 11

Cost: $92.55

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Flamenco-champagne-brunch

Venue: Cafe Sevilla of Long Beach, 140 Pine Ave., Long Beach

