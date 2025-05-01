Letters to the Editor: On Pope Francis, Sacred Grounds, and the Return of the San Pedro Library

Reflections on Pope Francis

Being Jesuit trained, his mind and intellect were certainly intact

It’s funny how the intellectuals are, in practice, the most service-oriented of all the Catholic orders

Disclaimer: several of my instructors at Loyola Univ. Los Angeles were young Jesuits Pope Francis worked the same kind of odd jobs to get by as I and my brothers

You don’t forget that shit

He chose Francis as his papal name, after St. Francis…of course, the whole concept of sainthood is fairly absurd, and historically mostly apocryphal. More is known about St, Francis, and it’s not entirely complimentary, and during his lifetime the Church mostly rejected his ideas and him personally.

But St. Francis, if the stories are at all true, had an awakening that bonded him with all life, all of creation. Having personally experienced certain of these revelations, by which I mean realizations, myself over the years, this is a very good choice, and I believe the late pope manifested this awareness as best he could under the current and historical restraints of the Catholic Church.

Pomp and circumstance. The late Pope rejected the trappings. Another fine quality. According to the news, as pope he microwaved his own meals if they needed warming up a touch. Clearly making him a man of the people!

He knew he was dying and still met with Vance on the last day of his life? This is by far above and beyond the call of duty

Pope Francis is not going to be buried in the Vatican, per his wishes. He will be buried in a common cemetery. If you have ever been to the Vatican (I have) you will remember being overwhelmed by the plunder and treasure stolen from the Americas without mercy and with no regard for human life. Pope Francis was the child of Italian immigrants, born in Argentina, became a Jesuit, and was still elected Pope. This will never be allowed to happen again, that’s for sure.

John Pusey

Forestville, CA

Sacred Grounds Has Closed

Hello to local residents/ business community,

Sad to state I was going to send this note to inform that SACRED GROUNDS is closing permanently, and I thought it was Wednesday, and misunderstood.

TODAY April 28th, IS THE LAST DAY FOR SACRED GROUNDS (6th St. next to Warner Grand Theatre -“WGT”) – so get there asap for a cup of coffee or special drink, some delicious food/pastry, and to reminisce and take in the unique environs.

The closing will leave a big hole for camaraderie and commerce in another wound in the depressed downtown.

Proprietor Dave Lynch has been in business for over 30 years and has been (tacitly – he’s very modest) very generous and supportive of so many organizations. He genuinely cares about the fate of downtown. He’s also had long and loyal employees whom he genuinely cares about and whose future is in jeopardy.

My first meeting about the LA Har. int’l. Film Festival (LAHIFF) to talk about our plan with Lee Sweet, mgr. of WGT was at the original Sacred Grounds (SG) location at 6th & Mesa Sts. (now Niko’s Pizzeria) and subsequently any significant meetings I organized were in the current location as it’s either early for coffee, or end of day for drink/glass of wine. That includes special time with Jonathan Williams, over a dozen years ago, when he took over leadership of Battleship IOWA, and recently with the new PR/marketing director, Hall Roosevelt. Dave has been a sponsor for LAHIFF since 2003, and we are loyal to our sponsor(s). Meetings with Jack Baric, co-producer of the Stories of Los Angeles Harbor Area: For Yesterday, Today, & Tomorrow (SOLAHA,) always at Sacred Grounds, too many others to enumerate.

Over the years, Sacred Grounds has been it’s own “scene” with special events, music, and recently the annual (free) Christmas/holiday dinner for all to enjoy; and in fact used as a set for many films/TV shows. Just this past week Chase has aired a commercial that features 6th St. with WGT and SG in the “BG” (background).

The future for SG moving or re-opening is not determined, so for now if you have the opportunity take some time to call in and enjoy the aroma and atmosphere and sip some of Dave’s special “Silky Jazz” (combine French Roast and Columbian) and remember “If we don’t save our history today, it’s gone (with the sea, or in this instance the “grounds”) tomorrow.

With sadness for another valued and dedicated business lost.

Stephanie Mardesich

San Pedro, CA

San Pedro Library Returns Better Than Ever

I’ve got to share some good news here in town; the San Pedro public library opened after months and months of renovations just before the winter holidays. Horray! Hooray! Hooray!

Having the local library open was worth the long wait as the upgrade of new flooring and fresh paint throughout the building gives plenty more light and the place seems almost twice as big.

Out of all the luxuries within this small port town, I find the library to be one of its’ most special gems. One can bring in their child or children to listen to a ‘volunteer’ read aloud via the hired readers off to the north side of the facility. Towards the west wing of the library, one can join in on one of the special classes held to promote one or more hobbies or interests. And, of course, the place is full of books far and beyond with special sections including audio books, DVDs, and the computer terminals for research and more. And, if the library doesn’t have the edition you’re looking for, then that’s when the ‘Reserve’ section will work out for your needs once the book or dvd is delivered from another LA county public library through a submitted reservation online. So happy that our City Council and others were able to pump funds into the upgrade at the San Pedro library!

Jessie Drezner

San Pedro

