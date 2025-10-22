Long Beach Baseball Club Reveals Final Three Team Names; Citywide Ballot Locations Announced for Final Round

LONG BEACH— The Long Beach Baseball Club or LBBC Oct. 22 announced the three finalists in its community-driven team-naming contest, following a surge of local and national participation. After tallying 3,888 online votes from 34 states (in addition to California) and 974 in-person votes cast at ballot boxes across Long Beach, the final three contenders are:

Long Beach Coast

Long Beach Parrots

Long Beach Regulators

Each name is VERY Long Beach and captures different aspects of the city’s character.

Long Beach Coast – The LBC. Long Beach is a city defined by its edges, 11 miles of coastline that connect neighborhoods, cultures, and generations from the west side to the east. It’s a place where land and water, grit and glam, tradition and innovation all meet. Long Beach beaches are as diverse as the city itself, from quiet baysides to buzzing boardwalks, each stretch offering its own rhythm and identity. The Coast unites them all.

Long Beach Parrots – In the heart of Long Beach, a unique symbol takes flight: the wild parrots. A diverse collective, these birds, from distant lands, have chosen our city as their sanctuary. Known as a “pandemonium,” they are a force of nature: loud, unapologetic, and undeniably present. Whether you admire their spirit or are challenged by their audacity, one thing is certain: the wild parrots of Long Beach are here to stay, embodying the city’s own dynamic and resilient character.

Long Beach Regulators – The 90s. A golden era when Long Beach became a global music powerhouse, thanks to the pioneering sounds of West Coast rap. Regulators is a tribute to that legacy, echoing the spirit of Warren G’s “Regulate”, an anthem that defined a city and a sound. We honor the rhythm, the flow, and the undeniable swagger that put Long Beach on the map. Regulators, mount up!

Final-round voting will open Oct. 22, and close on Oct. 29, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Fans can vote online at www.longbeachbaseballclub.com

“This is exactly what community baseball should feel like, fun, inclusive, and unmistakably Long Beach,” said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson, who has been a supporter of bringing a minor league baseball team to Long Beach. “From Joe Jost’s to the Michelle Obama Library, the team met families, students, and lifelong baseball diehards. The communities’ votes got us here; the next vote will help make history.”

Finalist Ballot Locations (October 22, 2025)

d’Arnaud Athletics

Long Beach Airport (LB Airport)

Michelle Obama Library

SteelCraft Long Beach

SteelCraft Bellflower

Watch Me! Sports Bar

Annex Training Center

Precise Barber Shop

Fans may also vote online at www.longbeachbaseballclub.com

How We Got Here — By the Numbers

4,862 total votes in the semi-final round

3,888 online votes from 34 states (in addition to California)

974 in-person votes from community ballot boxes at: Michelle Obama Library, ISM Brewing, District 4 Pizza, Joe Jost’s, Long Beach Airport, Riley’s on 2nd Street, and SteelCraft (Long Beach)

Following the final-round vote, LBBC will commission brand and logo design for the winning name, with the official team name announcement scheduled for January 2026.

LBBC continues to work closely with California State University, Long Beach or CSULB and the City of Long Beach on lease negotiations for historic Blair Field. With minimal overlap with the CSULB Dirtbags’ season, LBBC believes there is a clear path to professional, independent baseball at Blair Field starting in 2026 as part of the Pioneer Baseball League or PBL.

