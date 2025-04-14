Unionized STIIIZY Workers in California Approve Groundbreaking Three-Year Contract With Industry’s Highest Starting Wages

LOS ANGELES — On April 11, cannabis workers at STIIIZY, represented by six United Food and Commercial Workers or UFCW local unions in California, voted to “overwhelmingly” ratify a landmark three-year contract. This historic contract saw the workers winning higher starting wages, expanded paid sick leave, guaranteed health insurance for part-time employees and a fairer attendance policy. The new contract covers about 500 members across California.

The deal sets a new benchmark for the cannabis industry, with starting wages of $19.50/hour in Southern California and $20.50/hour in the Bay Area — the highest in the cannabis unionized sector. Workers also secured 64 hours of annual paid sick leave (up from 56) in Southern California and a more equitable attendance system designed to reduce turnover while maintaining service quality.

Other Key victories include:

Health insurance for part-timers: Eligibility now requires just 20 hours/week, down from previous thresholds.

Stronger job security: Guaranteed minimum hours aligned with benefit eligibility.

Policy influence: A formal union-company partnership to advocate for stable industry regulations statewide.

“This contract shows that STIIIZY is a company worth working for—it makes the job more enjoyable with better wages,” said Andy Lallu, a floor leader at STIIIZY in Los Angeles. “Having improved health benefits for everyone, including part-timers, feels fair. We’re setting the standard for the entire industry.”

The agreement, ratified by cannabis workers from UFCW Locals 5, 135, 324, 770, 1167, and 1428 in votes held April 7–11, 2025, will remain in effect through January 24, 2028.

