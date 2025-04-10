Former Torrance Police Officers Sentenced Following Felony Vandalism Guilty Pleas

TORRANCE — Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman announced that former Torrance Police Department officers Christopher Tomsic and Cody Weldin pleaded guilty April 10 to felony vandalism for spray painting a victim’s vehicle with a swastika in January 2020.

Christopher Tomsic (dob 4/30/92) and Cody Weldin (dob 11/19/92) pleaded guilty in case BA497887 to one count each of felony vandalism. The defendants were sentenced to two years of formal probation, restitution to the victim, the surrender of their Peace Officer Standards and Training or POST certification, 100 hours of community service at Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles food bank or similar facility, a tour of the Museum of Tolerance and 15 hours of anti-racism coursework.

The next court date is a progress report scheduled for ­­­­July 10 in Dept. 108 of the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

