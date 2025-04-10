As Peak Fire Season Looms, State Launches Wildfire Preparedness Campaign

SACRAMENTO — “Prepare your home and property! Start at the house and work your way out.” Millions of Californians will soon see that message as the state launches a wildfire preparedness campaign to support preparation efforts for fire season.

CAL FIRE is urging residents across the state to take proactive steps now to protect their homes and communities. The campaign launch follows Gov. Newsom’s action last month proclaiming a state of emergency to fast-track critical projects protecting communities from wildfire, ahead of peak fire season.

2025 has already seen an unprecedented start to the year with January’s Eaton and Palisades fires in Los Angeles. These fires rank as the second and third most destructive in California’s history, underpinning the importance of acting now to prepare one’s family, property, and community for wildfire.

This year’s campaign emphasizes two essential strategies in wildfire preparedness: home hardening and defensible space. Now through late May residents across the state will see digital and social media advertising, posters and materials at hardware and convenience stores, and messaging at gas pumps and other popular locations in Wildland Urban Interface communities. Outreach will be delivered in both English and Spanish to reach as many Californians as possible.

Creating a five foot buffer zone of defensible space, known as Zone 0, and taking steps to harden your home has been scientifically proven to be the most effective way to increase the likelihood of your home surviving a wildfire.

Key tips to prepare for wildfire

Home hardening:

Install or upgrade to fire-resistant materials on roofs, vents, siding, windows, and decks.

Clear debris from roofs, gutters, vents, and under decks.

Seal all cracks and openings larger than 1/8 inch to prevent embers from entering the home.

Defensible space:

Maintain a 5-foot ember-resistant zone immediately around the home—no flammable vegetation or materials.

Maintain 100 feet of defensible space, including trimming trees, cutting grasses, and removing dead vegetation.

Store combustible items (firewood, propane tanks, vehicles) at least 30 feet away from structures.

To make preparation easier, CAL FIRE offers the firePLANNER tool at ReadyForWildfire.org, where residents can:

Create a custom wildfire readiness plan.

Access checklists, safety tips, and alerts.

Stay informed with real-time wildfire and evacuation updates.

Details: Learn more at ReadyForWildfire.org.

