Two Random Happenings: Story Writing Workshop and San Pedro ‘Show ‘n’ Tell’

Collage Features Foundations of Story Writing Workshop with Carolyn McDonald

Do you have an idea for a novel, screenplay, or theatrical script, but need help working out the flow and fleshing out the characters? Carolyn McDonald has produced Emmy-nominated films and documentaries, scripted pieces for film and television, and written poetry and short stories, and knows how narratives work in many media.

She will lead six small-group sessions that will help you understand how to bring your characters to life and involve a reader or audience in their struggles and joys.

The course is $460 for all six sessions, with an early-bird offer of $430 for all six sessions if paid at least 14 days in advance. Payment of the full class price can be done in two installments, please email Collage for details on this.

If any spots are available for individual sessions, they will be offered at $80 each.

Time: 1 p.m., Saturdays, April 12 to May 17

Cost: $80 and up

Details: 424-450-8239; collageartculture.org

Venue: Collage, 731 S Pacific Ave., San Pedro

Call for Photos and Artifacts for San Pedro ‘Show ‘n’ Tell’ on April 26

The San Pedro Heritage Museum invites the community to bring their personal photos and artifacts to San Pedro Show ’N Tell on April 26 at Sirens Java & Tea.

The event will kick off with a photo scanning drive from 12 to 3 p.m. for SPHM’s San Pedro Built project, which aims to create a database of San Pedro’s history, through its community members, to paint a virtual portrait of what’s made the port town what it is today. An open mic-style show and tell event will happen from 3 to 4 p.m. featuring community members sharing their photos, artifacts and stories of San Pedro’s past. If you’re interested in contributing photos during the scanning drive or presenting during the Show ’N Tell, register in advance at the link below

Time: 12 p.m., April 26

Cost: Free

Details:Register, bit.ly/sphmshowntell.

Venue: Sirens Java & Tea, 402 W. 7th St. in San Pedro.

