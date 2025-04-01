LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person Daniel Peter Chavez Carson

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department missing persons unit is asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Daniel Peter Chavez. He is a 76 year-old male Hispanic who was last contacted on March 28 at 5:15 p.m. on the 21000 block of South Figueroa, in the city of Carson.

Daniel is 5’09” tall, 160lbs, with brown eyes, gray hair, and with missing fingers on his right hand. He was last seen wearing a brown beanie, black puffer jacket, pink shirt, and dark sweats.

Daniel is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Mr. Chavez’s family is concerned for his wellbeing and asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s missing persons unit at 323-890-5500 or, anonymously at 800-222–8477 http://lacrimestoppers.org

