Stand Together! Join TRAA and Others at the Hands Off! Rally on April 5

Join at Torrance City Hall April 5 to help stop the destruction of the EPA and other institutions. Indivisible and other organizations have organized an event to tell the Administration to keep their “Hands Off” all the things Americans need. Care for the EPA? Protect our air, water and food quality? Keep the FAA funded so our planes can fly safely? Keep our National Parks, Monuments and Forests open? How about PBS and NPR? Or Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid? If any of these are important to you then show your support on April 5. This is one of many Hands OFF! rallies scheduled across the country. All are welcome. Bring your friends, and spread the word by posting the news on your social media.

Time: 12 to 2 p.m., April 5

Details: website and sign-up form

Venue: Torrance City Hall

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...