Community Announcements: Library Reopening, Learn About Care Court & Medical Debt Relief Updates

Local Library Reopens

San Pedro Regional Branch Library is set to reopen on April 7.

The library will be holding a grand reopening celebration at the branch on April 12.

at 12 p.m.

Venue: San Pedro Library, 931 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro

Learn How Care Court is Working in LA County

It has been 15 months since the Board of Supervisors launched CARE Court in LA County, a state mandated program that aims to better help people experiencing homelessness who are living with serious mental illness.

CARE Court is based in the Norwalk Courthouse and allows a family member, roommate, first responder, or healthcare professional to petition a judge to help get someone with untreated schizophrenia into treatment and housing. For too long, there was no one to turn to when someone was sick and suffering and it has only fueled the homelessness crisis.

CARE Court is still new and too few people know about it and are using it. The board is holding a town hall on April 4 to get feedback directly from family members who have submitted petitions to CARE Court, first responders, city officials and homeless outreach providers.

Come learn more about CARE Court and share your thoughts on how it can work better.

Details: Learn more about how to file a CARE Court petition, https://tinyurl.com/LA-County-Care-Court

Learn About the Medical Debt Relief Program

The Department of Public Health has partnered with the nonprofit Undue Medical Debt to provide medical debt relief for low-income Los Angeles County residents with unpaid medical bills. Residents do not need to apply for the Medical Debt Relief Program. Those meeting the program’s eligibility requirement will receive a letter from LA County and Undue Medical Debt notifying them of their debt cancellation.

Details: https://tinyurl.com/LACO-Medical-Debt-relief

