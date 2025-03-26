LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person, Emmanuel Boamah Carson

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department missing persons unit is asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person, Emmanuel Boamah, who is a resident of the city of Carson. He is a 21-years-old Black male who was last seen on the 24000 block of Carmel Drive in the city of Carson at 5 p.m., March 23.

Emmanuel is 5’10”, 150lbs with black hair, brown eyes, beard with a scar on his left wrist. Emmanuel was last seen wearing a light-colored sweater, pants and backpack.

Mr. Boamah suffers from a mental health disorder and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or anonymously at 800-222-8477, http://lacrimestoppers.org

