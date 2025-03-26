Policy Update: McOsker Calls for Annual Reports on Port Electrification Challenges

LOS ANGELES — In 2024, the Port of Los Angeles experienced 19 power surges or outages caused by a number of factors, including LADWP main circuit failures, environmental factors, and customer equipment issues. While LADWP has allocated resources for infrastructure upgrades, full improvements, including underground power lines, will not be completed until 2029.

Last year, councilman Tim McOsker requested a report on the frequency and impact of these outages. Last week, the city council approved the report from the port and LADWP, which outlined short-term measures like increased inspections, power quality workshops, and circuit monitoring, along with a long-term strategy to expand capacity, enhance reliability and support electrification at the port. McOsker’s office has convened meetings with LADWP, the port, and all terminal operators to address solutions for these outages.

Additionally, on March 19 McOsker troduced a subsequent motion directing the port and LADWP to provide annual reports on the number, frequency, and effects of power surges and outages at the port. These reports must also track progress on long-term solutions aimed at eliminating disruptions and improving power reliability for terminal operations.

