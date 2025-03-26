Cities in Hahn’s District to get $12.2 Million for Homeless Solutions

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the spending plan for voter-approved Measure A tax dollars which, for the first time, includes substantial funding going directly to local cities to address homelessness. The board approved an amendment by Supervisor Janice Hahn which changed the formula for how funding will be divided between cities and ensured the most cities will receive the most amount of funding possible.

“Thanks to voters, our county’s 88 cities will finally have direct, reliable funding to address the unique homeless crises facing their communities with the solutions that work best for their residents,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn. “But just because this is new, doesn’t mean we should start small. I want to get our cities the most amount of funding possible so they can start strong, make a difference in unsheltered homelessness, and be real partners in this work with us.”

Measure A, the half-cent sales tax approved in November 2024 to fund homelessness services and housing, requires at least 15% of the county’s funding allocation to go to local cities as part of a local solutions fund. The Board was originally presented with six possible formulas for how the local solutions fund would be divided between cities with a recommendation to choose Formula 6. However, after hearing concerns from cities, Hahn put forward an amendment (co-authored by Supervisor Hilda Solis) which was adopted to use Formula 4, and increases the amount of funding going to 67 of the county’s 88 cities and the unincorporated areas. Formula 4 allocates 10% of funding using the number of households in the city living in poverty and the remaining 90% based on the two most recent homeless count results.

In total, the cities in Supervisor Hahn’s Fourth District will receive over $12.2 million this year from the local solutions fund. The funds can be spent on work such as prevention, mental healthcare, outreach, and housing. Cities will also receive substantially more funding for housing preservation and development in a separate Measure A allocation later this year. Below is a breakdown of the local solutions fund going to each city in the Fourth District:

Artesia $69,090 Avalon $49,698 Bell $570,464 Bell Gardens $276,804 Bellflower $401,093 Cerritos $223,898 Commerce $359,438 Cudahy $191,496 Downey $502,195 Hawaiian Gardens $122,179 Huntington Park $446,825 La Habra Heights $34,161 La Mirada $73,966 Lakewood $169,782 Lomita $63,234 Long Beach $4,865,697 Lynwood $366,029 Maywood $186,114 Norwalk $380,303 Palos Verdes Estates $43,819 Paramount $178,209 Pico Rivera $390,465 Rancho Palos Verdes $37,695 Rolling Hills $38,530 Rolling Hills Estates $24,572 Santa Fe Springs $554,420 Signal Hill $152,454 South Gate $495,741 Torrance $558,570 Vernon $47,508 Whittier $344,865

In addition, the City of Los Angeles will receive $54.9 million and $10.7 million will be allocated to the unincorporated areas.

