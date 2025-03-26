Cities in Hahn’s District to get $12.2 Million for Homeless Solutions

Hahn helps an unhoused woman into interim housing at a Pathway Home Operation in Long Beach

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the spending plan for voter-approved Measure A tax dollars which, for the first time, includes substantial funding going directly to local cities to address homelessness. The board approved an amendment by Supervisor Janice Hahn which changed the formula for how funding will be divided between cities and ensured the most cities will receive the most amount of funding possible.

“Thanks to voters, our county’s 88 cities will finally have direct, reliable funding to address the unique homeless crises facing their communities with the solutions that work best for their residents,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn. “But just because this is new, doesn’t mean we should start small. I want to get our cities the most amount of funding possible so they can start strong, make a difference in unsheltered homelessness, and be real partners in this work with us.”

Measure A, the half-cent sales tax approved in November 2024 to fund homelessness services and housing, requires at least 15% of the county’s funding allocation to go to local cities as part of a local solutions fund. The Board was originally presented with six possible formulas for how the local solutions fund would be divided between cities with a recommendation to choose Formula 6. However, after hearing concerns from cities, Hahn put forward an amendment (co-authored by Supervisor Hilda Solis) which was adopted to use Formula 4, and increases the amount of funding going to 67 of the county’s 88 cities and the unincorporated areas. Formula 4 allocates 10% of funding using the number of households in the city living in poverty and the remaining 90% based on the two most recent homeless count results.

In total, the cities in Supervisor Hahn’s Fourth District will receive over $12.2 million this year from the local solutions fund. The funds can be spent on work such as prevention, mental healthcare, outreach, and housing. Cities will also receive substantially more funding for housing preservation and development in a separate Measure A allocation later this year. Below is a breakdown of the local solutions fund going to each city in the Fourth District:

Artesia$69,090
Avalon$49,698
Bell$570,464
Bell Gardens$276,804
Bellflower$401,093
Cerritos$223,898
Commerce$359,438
Cudahy$191,496
Downey$502,195
Hawaiian Gardens$122,179
Huntington Park$446,825
La Habra Heights$34,161
La Mirada$73,966
Lakewood$169,782
Lomita$63,234
Long Beach$4,865,697
Lynwood$366,029
Maywood$186,114
Norwalk$380,303
Palos Verdes Estates$43,819
Paramount$178,209
Pico Rivera$390,465
Rancho Palos Verdes$37,695
Rolling Hills$38,530
Rolling Hills Estates$24,572
Santa Fe Springs$554,420
Signal Hill$152,454
South Gate$495,741
Torrance$558,570
Vernon$47,508
Whittier$344,865

In addition, the City of Los Angeles will receive $54.9 million and $10.7 million will be allocated to the unincorporated areas.

