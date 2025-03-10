UPDATE, Murder Investigation Arrest– Locust Ave. LB

Homicide detectives have made an arrest for the Feb. 18, 2025 murder of Durell Shell in the 1400 block of Locust Avenue.

Through their investigation, homicide detectives identified the suspect as Edgar Melgar Salazar, a 28-year-old resident of Long Beach. On March 6, special investigations division detectives, with the assistance of the special weapons and tactics team, arrested suspect Melgar Salazar at a residence in the city of Long Beach. He was transported to the Long Beach City Jail where he was booked for murder. Bail is set at $3,000,000.

While the investigation remains ongoing, detectives do not believe the suspect and victim were previously known to one another. The motive and circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact homicide detective Juan Carlos Reyes at 562-570-7244 or anonymously at 800-222-8477, www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Original News Release Feb.19

Homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a male adult victim that occurred on Feb. 18, 2025 in the 1400 block of Locust Avenue.



At approximately 9:04 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Locust Avenue regarding a shots call. Upon arrival, officers located a crime scene and evidence that a shooting occurred. Shortly after arriving on scene, officers were notified that a male adult victim with gunshot wounds had been transported to a local hospital by a private party. Officers determined the victim was from the shooting incident on Locust Avenue.



The victim, identified as Durell Shell, a 38-year-old resident of Long Beach, later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.



Homicide detectives believe the incident to be gang related; however, the motive for the shooting and the circumstances of the incident are currently under investigation.

