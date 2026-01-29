Christopher Chase Named Director of Cargo Marketing at Port of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – 2026 – Maritime and cruise industry veteran Christopher Chase Jan. 29 was named director of cargo marketing at the Port of Los Angeles. In his new role, Chase is responsible for managing a team of professionals who promote America’s Port® – North America’s largest trade gateway for container volume, which generates Port revenue and thousands of jobs in the region. Chase replaces Eric Caris, who recently retired.

“The Port’s stakeholder relationships — from shipping and cruise lines to terminal operators, rail carriers, beneficial cargo owners and beyond — are critical to our success,” said port executive Director Gene Seroka. “Chris brings an exceptional depth of experience, strong qualifications, and well-established industry relationships that make him ideally suited for this position.”

Chase has taken on increasing responsibilities since he began as a marketing consultant in 2001. Prior to his promotion, Chase served as the port’s assistant director of cargo marketing, where he focused on the container business, cruise industry, supply chain enhancements and optimization, and maintaining relationships with beneficial cargo owners and railroads.

During his tenure at the port, Chase has been instrumental in promoting the Port and LA Waterfront as a source for cruise and recreation. Last year, the port had a record 1.6 million passengers on 241 cruise calls, and continued growth is expected in the future.

Chase has also played a leading role in the port’s technology pursuits. In 2017, Chase teamed up with GE Transportation, a Wabtec Company, to manage the port’s participation in the Port Optimizer™ program, a first-of-its-kind information portal designed to digitize maritime shipping data for cargo owners and supply chain stakeholders through secure, channeled access.

Before joining the port, Chase spent was as an account executive with Hanjin Shipping Company, where he managed import and export container business in the Asia/Europe sales territories.

Chase holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Tufts University in Massachusetts.

Like this: Like Loading...