RPV Landslide Update Ahead of Feb. 3 City Council Meeting

RANCHO PALOS VERDES — On Feb. 3, 2026, the City Council will receive the latest updates on the landslide emergency.

According to the most recent survey data collected in early January, since November, the Abalone Cove Landslide accelerated by an average of 18% to approximately 2.15 inches per week and the Portuguese Bend Landslide accelerated by an average of 20.8% to 1.38 inches per week. The Klondike Canyon Landslide continued to see no measurable movement. The average movement rate for areas still moving within the active landslide boundary was 1.66 inches per week, a 14.3% increase since November.

The city’s geologist believes the reacceleration is most likely due to the added mass of significant rainfall percolating into the landslide. As of last week, 11.61 inches of rain have fallen on the Palos Verdes Peninsula in the 2025-26 rainy season, which is about 84% of average seasonal rainfall. A similar phenomenon was observed in March and April of 2025, following February and March 2025 rainfall. However, landslide deceleration resumed by May 2025, as the rainy season waned and the pumping of deep dewatering wells continued.

At next week’s meeting, the council will receive a financial update and consider extending by 60 days the local emergency declarations in the landslide area and the temporary prohibition of bicycles, motorcycles, and other similar wheeled vehicles from an approximately 2-mile stretch of Palos Verdes Drive South.

Details: View the staff report (PDF) here.

