Palos Verdes Drive South Overnight Closures Feb. 11-13

Palos Verdes Drive South will be fully closed overnight in the landslide area for three consecutive nights on February 11-13, 2026, due to Public Works surveying the area. The 2-mile stretch of the roadway will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly to all vehicle traffic in both directions from Peppertree Drive to Schooner Drive. Drivers should plan ahead and use an alternate route.

The City of Rancho Palos Verdes is conducting a study to help better understand groundwater in the Portuguese Bend Landslide and how it flows underground. This information will be used by the city’s engineers to optimize solutions to slow the landslide, prevent future acceleration, and ensure the long-term integrity of Palos Verdes Drive South. The three-night, full closure is necessary so equipment used for subsurface mapping can detect groundwater without noise and vibration interference.

This work is taking place overnight to ensure minimal disruptions. The city is notifying impacted neighborhoods and businesses and coordinating with the Lomita Sheriff’s Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department so they can plan accordingly. Portuguese Bend Community Association residents will still have access to the Narcissa Drive gate and the Peppertree Drive gate (westbound travel only). Message boards are being placed along Palos Verdes Drive South to advise drivers of the planned closures.

Details: landmovement@rpvca.gov; Public Works, 310-544-5252

