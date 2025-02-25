Gov. Newsom Announces Appointments

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom Feb. 19 announced the following appointments:

Jennifer Haley, of Rancho Palos Verdes, has been appointed to the California Workforce Development Board. Haley has been President and chief executive officer at Kern Energy since 2018, where she was previously vice president and general counsel from 2012 to 2018. She was an associate at Best Best & Krieger LLP from 2007 to 2012. Haley is the chair of the California Foundation for Commerce and Education and is a member of the Board of Trustees of the California Science Center Foundation and Board of Directors of the California Chamber of Commerce. She earned a Juris Doctor degree and a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of San Diego. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Haley is registered with no party preference.

Amelia Tyagi, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the California Workforce Development Board. Tyagi has been a managing director at Sellside Group since 2024, and an author since 2003. She was co-founder, chief executive officer, and president of Business Talent Group from 2005 to 2023. Tyagi was vice president and co-founder of HealthAllies from 1999 to 2001. She was a consultant at McKinsey & Co. from 1996 to 1999. Tyagi is the chairperson of her local chapter of Young Presidents Organization, a member of the Board of Directors of Planned Parenthood of Los Angeles, Fuse Corps, and WildAid and Chairperson Emeritus at Dēmos. She earned a Master of Business Administration degree from University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Brown University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Tyagi is a Democrat.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...