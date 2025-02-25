Barragán and Padilla Reintroduce Empowering and Enforcing Environmental Justice Act of 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán (CA-44), and Sen. Alex Padilla (CA),Feb. 25 reintroduced the Empowering and Enforcing Environmental Justice Act of 2025, legislation that would establish a permanent Office of Environmental Justice within the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

This bicameral legislation responds directly to the Trump Administration’s actions to eliminate the DOJ’s Environmental Justice Office and dismantle environmental justice initiatives.

“The Trump Administration’s elimination of environmental justice safeguards at DOJ is a gift to corporate polluters. It has left communities of color and low-income communities vulnerable to disproportionate pollution and harm, with no protection” said Congresswoman Barragán. “Our bill reestablishes and permanently codifies the Office of Environmental Justice to protect impacted communities and ensure polluters face accountability. No community should bear the health consequences of environmental injustice.”

“The Trump Administration’s systematic elimination of environmental justice efforts completely abandons millions of Americans whose communities have suffered from toxic pollution for decades,” said Senator Padilla. “Every federal agency has a responsibility to provide justice to these communities, and I remain committed to guaranteeing clean air and water for all. Our legislation would ensure that the Department of Justice holds polluters accountable for environmental crimes and works directly with communities on the frontlines of the climate crisis to rectify longstanding environmental harms.”

Key features of the Empowering and Enforcing Environmental Justice Act of 2025 include:

The establishment of a permanent DOJ Office of Environmental Justice responsible for developing and updating a comprehensive Department-wide Environmental Justice Strategy every five years.

Coordinating environmental justice enforcement efforts across DOJ and U.S. Attorney offices.

Annual grants to local and state agencies to strengthen their ability to enforce environmental laws and regulations.

Facilitating meaningful community participation, including nonprofits, in DOJ’s environmental justice decision-making processes.

The creation of a Senior Advisory Council within DOJ to guide policy and enforcement actions related to environmental justice.

The legislation is co-sponsored in the House by Representatives Rashida Tlaib, LaMonica McIver, Eleanor Holmes Norton, Suzanne Bonamici, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Jasmine Crockett, Tim Kennedy, Dina Titus, Doris Matsui, Diana DeGette, and Yassamin Ansari.

The Senate cosponsors are Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.)

Details: A copy of the bill can be found here.

