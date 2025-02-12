Councilmember McOsker Addresses Sacred Grounds Space Renovations and Closure, Feb. 11

LOS ANGELES — “Sacred Grounds has been a special part of downtown San Pedro for many years, serving as a gathering place for so many in the Harbor Area. As we all anticipated when the Warner Grand Theatre renovations were first conceived, the contractor has reached the point in the construction schedule that now requires access to the space occupied by the coffee shop. By April 11th, Sacred Grounds will need to vacate the space for the necessary next steps of construction. This work is unavoidable to allow the project to move forward and ensure the completion of the much-needed renovations,” said Councilmember Tim McOsker.

“To help with the transition and support the business and workforce at Sacred Grounds, I have directed the city’s Economic and Workforce Development Department to assist the business and employees. They will activate a rapid response deployment to help secure options, including business or employment relocation opportunities.

“Once the renovations are complete, the space will again be a cafe, but we will need to go through a competitive proposal process to ensure a fair and transparent selection of a vendor to occupy the revitalized portion of the theater. I hope to see a vendor chosen who continues to reflect the values and needs of our community.

“It has been our intention to keep Sacred Grounds operating for as long as possible during the renovation process, and I am glad we succeeded in that. It is my hope that Sacred Grounds will compete for the new space when it becomes available.”

