LA County Library Honors African American & Black History Month with Celebrations & Events

LOS ANGELES — LA County Library announces a month full of engaging programming in celebration of African American and Black History Month throughout February. Join to honor the rich history, culture, and contributions of LA’s African American and Black communities.

“LA County Library has educational and cultural events all year long, including at its Black Resource Center at A.C. Bilbrew Library,” said Skye Patrick, county librarian and CEO of LA County Library. “During African American and Black History Month, we have another valuable opportunity to learn about the diverse experiences and remarkable achievements of African American and Black individuals and communities throughout history. We encourage everyone to engage with our programs and explore the stories and legacies that have shaped our society.”

This year’s celebration features author talks, arts and crafts sessions, genealogy workshops, music lessons, historical conversations, and much more. The library invites community members of all ages to participate in the diverse range of activities offered at county libraries and through virtual programming. A selection of events is listed below with a full list of events at LACountyLibrary.org/events.

Heart and Hand Book Talk Series: 6 p.m., Feb. 13 (Virtual Program). LA County Librarian and CEO Skye Patrick sits down with author Myah Ariel for an enchanting discussion of romance, storytelling, and a little Hollywood magic. Click here to register.

Spotlight on Black Female Authors: 4 p.m., Feb. 22 (Virtual Program). Join online to celebrate the diverse world of Black female authors and hear about LA county Library recommended favorite titles. Click here to register.

Beginning African American Genealogy: 5 p.m., Feb. 25 (Virtual Program). Learn from family historian and professional genealogist, Charlotte Bocage, as she provides a wealth of resources and strategies necessary to assist in researching your family history. Both beginners and experienced researchers are welcome. Click here to register.

Trailblazers in Conversation with Auntie Bev, aka Beverly Mahone: 6 p.m., Feb. 27 (Virtual Program) Join LA County Librarian and CEO, Skye Patrick, in a conversation with Beverly Mahone, aka Auntie Bev the Vocabulary Builder, that promises to be compelling, illuminating– and maybe a little bit trenchant. Click here to register.

African American and Black History Month Art Programs: Multiple dates, times, and locations. Educational and celebrational events throughout February for all ages. Learn more about activism, art, and more while creating crafts that celebrate Black History Month. All materials provided. Click here to view events.

LA County Library encourages everyone to explore the rich collection of books, films, and online resources related to African American and Black history available in-person at our libraries and online through our many digital resources. The library invites you to join it in celebrating this important month and learning more about the contributions of African Americans to our society, whether at a library location or from the comfort of your home with our virtual programs.

