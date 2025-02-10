10th Anniversary to Recognize Explosion at Torrance Refinery

TRAA community council has been one of the most active in the fight to ban modified hydrofluoric acid or MHF. Photo courtesy of Torrance Refinery Action Alliance
Join Torrance Refinery Action Alliance or TRAA for an event to recognize the 10th anniversary of the explosion at the Torrance Refinery. Such a catastrophic incident is a continual reminder that HF is an extremely dangerous chemical. Spread the word.

For more information about the dangers of HF/MHF, a list of commercially-available alternatives to the deadly chemical, and the status of the fight for safer communities/working conditions, visit www.traa.website and TRAAs Facebook page at, www.facebook.com/TorranceRefineryActionAlliance

Time: 1 to 3 p.m., Feb 15

Cost: Free

Details: info@TRAA.website

Venue: Torrance Transit Center, 465 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance

