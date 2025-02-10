PORT Briefs: Port Police Recover $600K in Stolen Chassis, KCLA Radio Hosts Port Report and Hybrid Vessel Set to Arrive

Los Angeles Port Police Make Arrest and Recover $600,000 Worth of Stolen Chassis

LOS ANGELES — Officers with the Los Angeles port police criminal investigation section, along with the Los Angeles Police Department commercial crimes unit, Feb. 7 arrested a suspect in connection with multiple occurrences of stolen chassis throughout the Port of Los Angeles. The suspect was arrested during an investigation that led officers to a facility in Gardena, California, where they were also able to recover 24 suspected stolen chassis.

The investigation spans many months where suspected criminals would enter container terminals and remove chassis set aside for commercial truckers to move cargo. The suspected criminals would then reface, alter, and resell the chassis as new. The revenue generated from criminal organizations is estimated to be in the millions.

“The Port of Los Angeles is the busiest port in the United States so stopping this theft was important for everyone involved,” said Los Angeles Port Police Lieutenant Rosario Ferrara. “Our investigation into these activities continues to evolve, but we hope this arrest sends a message to other criminals targeting the Port complex.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Los Angeles Port Police Detectives at 310-732-3500.

Seroka Gives Port Report on Radio KCLA

On Jan. 28, Gene Seroka met with KCLA-LPFM’s Station Manager Ziggy MrKich, and delivered the “Port Report”, discussing “People, Planet, and Performance.”

Listen below as Seroka discusses future projects such as the first-of-its-kind training center geared toward shipping and transportation, the impending closure of the Vincent Thomas Bridge, the upcoming Olympics and World Cup, and the redevelopment of the Waterfront.

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Port-Report-on-Radio-KCLA

Harbor Breeze Cruises Constructs Hybrid Vessel

All American Marine or AAM and Harbor Breeze Cruises have signed an agreement to design and construct a new 33 m x 10 m hybrid passenger vessel for the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, California. This vessel will provide emissions-free harbor tours, whale watch cruises and dinner events, in and around Los Angeles and Long Beach port complex.

Details: https://tinyurl.com/HArbor-Breeze-Hybrid-Vessel

