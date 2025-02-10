U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Beginning Residential Debris Removal in LA County

This week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in coordination with the State of California and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will begin phase-2 debris removal for private residential properties in the Eaton and Palisades wildfire impact zones. The start of phase-2 debris removal to private homes marks a milestone in the wildfire recovery process for residents impacted by the wildfires.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works, in partnership with six locally affected jurisdictions, has been working with wildfire survivors to collect Rights of Entry, establish safe debris haul routes, and coordinate the responsible transport and disposal of fire ash and other fire-related debris. The Environmental Protection Agency’s removal of household hazardous materials has paved the way for this next phase.

The Army Corps of Engineers anticipates that most eligible properties enrolled in the federal debris removal program will be cleared within a year, with a majority expected to be completed well before that deadline.

Survivors who have not yet signed up for the program can do so by visiting a Disaster Recovery Center or visiting the county’s recovery website at: recovery.lacounty.gov.

