Goods Movement Industry Scholarships, Internships Available

Applications are available for two opportunities from the Port of Long Beach – scholarship and summer high school internship programs. Program details, eligibility information and online applications can be found on the port’s website at polb.com/education.

The scholarships are open to high school seniors attending Long Beach Unified School District service area high schools and pursuing careers in international trade and business, logistics, engineering, environmental planning and other port-related fields. The port will award $350,000 for high school and college scholarships in 2025, ranging from $500 to $5,000.

Applications for port scholarships at Long Beach City College, Cal State Long Beach and California Maritime Academy are handled in each school’s scholarship application office. Please contact them directly for more details.

High school internships at the Port of Long Beach are available to current juniors and seniors who reside in Long Beach or are current high school juniors and seniors in the Long Beach Unified School District service area. The port’s paid six-week program offers real work experience and mentoring for those interested in careers in international trade and related fields.

Applications for the Port High School Scholarship Program and Summer High School Internship Program are due March 14; no late applications will be accepted. Applicants are advised to read the instructions carefully.

