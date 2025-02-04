LA Fire Justice Announces Lawsuit Against Southern California Edison

LOS ANGELES — The Law Office Douglas Boxer and the Watts Law Firm, attorneys working with LA Fire Justice, Feb. 4 filed a lawsuit against Southern California Edison Company and Edison International for the catastrophic consequences of a fire ignited by their equipment in conditions of high wind. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Walt Butler, and Luis Gonzalez and Denise Diaz, who lost their Altadena homes in the fire.

Using a technique called photogrammetry, LA Fire Justice’s team of wildfire investigators, world-class fire origin and causation experts, and digital mappers created a 3D model of Eaton Canyon to pinpoint the fire’s exact point of origin. This technique takes videos obtained from surveillance footage and witnesses, and stitches them together to recreate the canyon’s shape and details in an exact digital model. The video can be viewed/ downloaded here.

“In my career, I’ve worked on twenty-two wildfires, representing 21,000 fire survivors in six different states,” said Trial Attorney Mikal Watts. “This is the clearest evidence that I’ve ever seen of utilities’ equipment being the start of a fire.”

As part of LA Fire Justice’s commitment to best-in-class work, the team waited until this video analysis was completed to be certain of the origin of the fire before filing the lawsuit. Few organizations are as experienced in wildfire litigation and are as qualified to bring this lawsuit against Edison.

Walt Butler, LA Fire Justice’s first client, has been the heart and soul of Altadena and Pasadena for decades. Known for his dedication to the community, he built a legacy through his beloved shoe store and endless support for local youth. A social media post of Walt describing his loss in the fire went viral with over 17 million views, prompting an outpouring of support. His GoFundMe has raised over $900,000, which he has pledged to use to help his beloved community as he has done his entire life.

Denise Diaz Gonzalez and Luis Gonzalez were drawn to Altadena’s close-knit community, vibrant history, and rich traditions when they recently purchased their home that was completely lost in the fire. Denise is a Commissioner for the Los Angeles County Women’s Commission, and Luis works in Philanthropy.

In addition, LA Fire Justice announced it has taken out a five-year lease on an office in Pasadena, and hired ten local staff to work full-time on community engagement with plans to hire more. Their mission is to partner with families and communities in their recovery, providing guidance, pursuing accountability, and securing the financial recovery needed to rebuild. We also plan to host weekly events covering topics such as insurance, income loss, and mental health.

“We care deeply about our work and the communities we serve,” said Attorney Doug Boxer. “We understand that no one is more qualified than those at the heart of impacted neighborhoods and that is why our local office is staffed with folks from these communities.”

For residents affected by the Eaton fires, LA Fire Justice will be hosting two Town Halls with Consumer Advocate Erin Brockovich, Attorney Doug Boxer, and Trial Attorney Mikal Watts. The Town Halls are free and open to the public.

The flyer can be downloaded here

Town Hall #1

Time: 7:30 p.m., PT, Feb. 7

Town Hall #2

Time: 10 a.m., PT, Feb. 8

Venue: Pasadena Masonic Temple, 200 S Euclid Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...